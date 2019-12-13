 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Radiation Detection Materials and Equipment Market Size | Rapid Growth, Market Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Radiation Detection Materials and Equipment

Global "Radiation Detection Materials and Equipment Market" analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Radiation Detection Materials and Equipment Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Radiation Detection Materials and Equipment industry.

Know About Radiation Detection Materials and Equipment Market: 

Radiation detector is a device for detecting the presence and sometimes the amount of radiation.
The key factors propelling the growth of this market are growing security threats, growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growing safety concerns post the Fukushima disaster, growing security budgets of global sporting events, growth in the number of PET/CT scans, increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, and use of drones for radiation monitoring.
The Radiation Detection Materials and Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Radiation Detection Materials and Equipment.

Top Key Manufacturers in Radiation Detection Materials and Equipment Market:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Mirion Technologies
  • Landauer
  • Fuji Electric
  • Ludlum Measurements
  • Arktis Radiation Detectors
  • Radiation Detection Company
  • AMETEK ORTEC
  • Canberra
  • Arrow-Tech
  • Polimaster

    Regions Covered in the Radiation Detection Materials and Equipment Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Healthcare
  • Homeland Security & Defence
  • Industrial

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Gas-Filled Detectors
  • Scintillators
  • Solid-State Detectors

