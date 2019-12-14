 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Radiation Survey Meters Market Size, Competition by Key Players, Suppliers, Business Tactics, Gross Margin by Applications Forecast 2025

December 14, 2019

Radiation Survey Meters

Global “Radiation Survey Meters Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Radiation Survey Meters Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Radiation Survey Meters Industry.

Radiation Survey Meters Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Radiation Survey Meters industry.

Know About Radiation Survey Meters Market: 

Radiation survey meters are portable radiation detection and monitoring instruments that are used to measure external radiation hazards. These instruments are designed to be handheld and display count rate of radiations.
During 2017, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the radiation survey meters market and will continue to dominate the market until the end of the forecast period. Since the healthcare industry involves a high degree of radiation therapy exposure for the treatment of cancer, a large number of healthcare units increasingly rely on survey meters for radiation sterilization. Computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, and nuclear medicine are the three major sources of radiations in the healthcare segment.
The scintillation detector segment accounted for the majority shares of the radioactive detector market during 2017. The production of scintillation detectors is inexpensive and their performance is highly-efficient. This propels the application of scintillation detectors among various end users. Additionally, benefits such as radiation protection, high-speed performance, quick readings, and tolerance towards high magnetic field, will also fuel the demand of scintillation detectors.
The Radiation Survey Meters market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Manufacturers in Radiation Survey Meters Market:

  • Fuji Electric
  • Hitachi
  • Ludlum Measurements
  • Mirion Technologies
  • Polimaster
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

    Regions Covered in the Radiation Survey Meters Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Industry and Manufacturing
  • Other

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Scintillation Detector
  • Nuetron Detector
  • Geiger Counter
  • Other

