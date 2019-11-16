 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Radio Pharmaceutical Market Revenue |Size 2019 – 2025 Professional Outlook Covers Latest Trends, Business Gross Margin, Product Demand Industry Share and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Global "Radio Pharmaceutical Market" report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Radio Pharmaceutical Market.

Know About Radio Pharmaceutical Market: 

Radiopharmaceuticals are those radioisotopes that are primarily used for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. Radioisotopes can be used for diagnosis and treatment of various chronic diseases. Radioisotopes play a very crucial part in the medical diagnostic procedures. In combination with imaging devices which record the gamma rays emitted from inside, healthcare professionals can study the dynamic processes taking place in various parts of the body.The Americas dominate the global Radiopharmaceuticals market owing to the presence of huge patient population suffering from various chronic diseases like cancer, coronary disorders, stroke among others, changing lifestyle and increasing research & development for effective and therapies with no side effects.In 2018, the global Radio Pharmaceutical market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Radio Pharmaceutical Market:

  • Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Bayer AG
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)
  • Lantheus Medical Imaging
  • Inc.
  • Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.
  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
  • Nordion
  • Inc.
  • Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL)
  • Bracco Diagnostic Inc.
  • IBA Dosimetry GmbH
  • Avid Radiopharmaceuticals

    Regions covered in the Radio Pharmaceutical Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Radio Pharmaceutical Market by Applications:

  • Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Others

    Radio Pharmaceutical Market by Types:

  • Myocardial Perfusion Scan
  • Lung Scan
  • Others

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Radio Pharmaceutical Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Radio Pharmaceutical Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Radio Pharmaceutical Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Radio Pharmaceutical Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Radio Pharmaceutical Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Radio Pharmaceutical Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Radio Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Radio Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Radio Pharmaceutical Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Radio Pharmaceutical Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue by Product
    4.3 Radio Pharmaceutical Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Radio Pharmaceutical by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Radio Pharmaceutical Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Radio Pharmaceutical by Product
    6.3 North America Radio Pharmaceutical by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Radio Pharmaceutical by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Radio Pharmaceutical Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Radio Pharmaceutical by Product
    7.3 Europe Radio Pharmaceutical by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Radio Pharmaceutical by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Radio Pharmaceutical Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Radio Pharmaceutical by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Radio Pharmaceutical by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Radio Pharmaceutical by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Radio Pharmaceutical Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Radio Pharmaceutical by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Radio Pharmaceutical by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Radio Pharmaceutical by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Radio Pharmaceutical Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Radio Pharmaceutical by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Radio Pharmaceutical by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Radio Pharmaceutical Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Radio Pharmaceutical Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Radio Pharmaceutical Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Radio Pharmaceutical Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Radio Pharmaceutical Forecast
    12.5 Europe Radio Pharmaceutical Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Radio Pharmaceutical Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Radio Pharmaceutical Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Radio Pharmaceutical Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Radio Pharmaceutical Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

