Radio Pharmaceutical Market Revenue |Size 2019 – 2025 Professional Outlook Covers Latest Trends, Business Gross Margin, Product Demand Industry Share and Forecast

Radio Pharmaceutical Market Revenue |Size 2019 – 2025

Global "Radio Pharmaceutical Market" report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Radio Pharmaceutical Market:

Radiopharmaceuticals are those radioisotopes that are primarily used for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. Radioisotopes can be used for diagnosis and treatment of various chronic diseases. Radioisotopes play a very crucial part in the medical diagnostic procedures. In combination with imaging devices which record the gamma rays emitted from inside, healthcare professionals can study the dynamic processes taking place in various parts of the body.The Americas dominate the global Radiopharmaceuticals market owing to the presence of huge patient population suffering from various chronic diseases like cancer, coronary disorders, stroke among others, changing lifestyle and increasing research & development for effective and therapies with no side effects.In 2018, the global Radio Pharmaceutical market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Radio Pharmaceutical Market:

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Medtronic

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Nordion

Inc.

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

IBA Dosimetry GmbH

Oncology

Cardiology

Others Radio Pharmaceutical Market by Types:

Myocardial Perfusion Scan

Lung Scan