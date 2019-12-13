Rail Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

This report is focus on the global rail market. Rail is the most important component of rail track system. The train will run on the parallel rails, carrying passengers and freight. Fixed on the sleepers, rails pass the load of trains to sleepers. Rails generally described and specified by their weight per unit length. The minimum weight per meter of rail required depends on the maximum axle load of the trains that will run on the track. Generally, the heavier the rails and the rest of the track work, the heavier and faster the trains these tracks can carry. Rails represent a substantial fraction of the cost of a railway line. Only a small number of rail sizes are made by steelworks at one time, so a railway must choose the nearest suitable size.

EVRAZ

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

NSSMC

Voestalpine

SAIL

JFE Steel

Mechel

ThyssenKrupp

Atlantic Track

Arrium

Getzner Werkstoffe

Harmer Steel

RailOne

Ansteel

BaoTou Steel

Hesteel

Wuhan Iron and Steel

Hebei Yongyang

Hangzhou Iron and Steel

Xilin Iron and Steel

Rail Market Types:

Heavy Rail

Rail Market Applications:

Train Rail

Gantry Cranes Rail

Temporary Transport

Rails are the most important components of rail track system. The development of rail market has a close relationship with railway industry, which is one of the major solutions of passengers and freight transport. In recent years, the global rail market enjoyed a growth rate as high as 5% (production).

In the last several years, developing regions are the major consumption market. To deal with the global economic crisis of 2008, China government have made mass infrastructure project, especially in rail infrastructure. With several years of development, China has the second longest rail line in the world and more than half of the high-speed rail in the global. And the rail market growth rate of China is slowing and stay on the global average level.

The worldwide market for Rail is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 820 million US$ in 2024, from 660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.