Railway Traction Motor Market Key Vendors, Classification and Market Positioning Of Vendors With Forecast To 2019-2023.

The Railway Traction Motor industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Railway Traction Motor market to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the period 2019-2023.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Railway Traction Motor market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Smart railways gaining popularity to trend in the market . The increase in air traffic and road transport congestion has made rail transport a superior alternative in emerging economies such as India and China. Rails are safer and provide a more credible and competitive alternative compared with road and air transport. Despite challenges such as high initial investment and maintenance cost, the geographical, financial, and environmental factors help foster the growth of rail infrastructure. Theâ s analysts have predicted that the railway traction motor market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Railway Traction Motor:
Points Covered in The Railway Traction Motor Market Report:
- The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
- The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecast data from 2019 to 2023.
- The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
- Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.
- The report contains a SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.
Market Dynamics:
Railway infrastructure development in Asian countries
The railways industry in major developing countries in APAC is undergoing significant growth due to investments made in the development of existing railway infrastructure. Over the past decade, investment in railways has increased from 10% to 30%, with APAC countries accounting for a major share. The global transport market will be driven by the railway sector in APAC. Economic growth, urbanization, and population are critical factors that trigger the need for investment in railways. This trend is gaining significant ground in APAC, primarily in China and India as they account for vast population.
Delay in execution and development of railway projects
The delay in the development and execution of railway projects is another factor hindering the growth of the global railway traction motor market. Railway projects, in general, are large and are a major cost sink for the local as well as the national economy owing to which delays in project implementation are frequent, and the time spread between planning, construction start, and completion at times is very wide. The uncertainty and fluctuation in railway investments and project execution are major challenges for the vendors of railway couplers as they directly affect the demand for couplers.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the railway traction motor market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Analysis:
The appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including ABB and Alstom the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the railway infrastructure development in Asian countries and the smart railways gaining popularity, will provide considerable growth opportunities to railway traction motor manufactures. ABB, Alstom, Bombardier, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, and Traktionssysteme Austria are some of the major companies covered in this report.
