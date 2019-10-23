Railway waterborne coatings Market Sales Overview, Market Size, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis, Forecast to 2023

About Railway waterborne coatings Market Report: Replacing the organic solvents used in conventional coatings, the waterborne coatings help reduce volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions while meeting stringent government regulations.

Top manufacturers/players: Beckers, HSH RAILWAY FINISHES, Jotun, Axalta, anfield Coatings, 3M, AkzoNobel, PPG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Shenzhen Weiteli environmental protection material, Tikkurila

Railway waterborne coatings Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Railway waterborne coatings Market Segment by Type:

Two-component epoxy primer

Two-component polyurethane topcoat

Others Railway waterborne coatings Market Segment by Applications:

Rail Rolling Stock