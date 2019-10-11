 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rainscreen Cladding Market Report 2019 | Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends By 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Rainscreen Cladding Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Rainscreen Cladding industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Rainscreen Cladding Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

A rainscreen is an exterior wall detail where the siding (wall cladding) stands off from the moisture-resistant surface of an air barrier applied to the sheathing (sheeting) to create a capillary break and to allow drainage and evaporation. The rain screen is the siding itself but the term rainscreen implies a system of building. Ideally the rain screen prevents the wall air/moisture barrier on sheathing from getting wet.

Some top manufacturers in Rainscreen Cladding Market: –

  • Cladding Corp
  • Trespa North America
  • Centria International
  • Tata Steel(Kalzip)
  • Kaicer(Lakesmere) and many more

    Scope of Rainscreen Cladding Report:

  • The United States Rainscreen Cladding market is driven by strong growth in new build and major refurbishment activity in key sectors, such as housebuilding, offices, schools & higher education, hotels & leisure, transport buildings, waste treatment facilities and online retail warehousing. Multiple federal policies and regulations in favor of energy-efficient residential buildings and commercial spaces is estimated to significantly increase product demand in the foreseeable future
  • The leading enterprises in the United States market are mostly European manufacturers and local manufactures, and the top 13 manufacturers are Cladding Corp, Trespa North America, Centria International, Tata Steel(Kalzip), Kaicer(Lakesmere), Kingspan Insulation, Ash & Lacy Building, Celotex, CGL Facades, Proteus, Rockwool International, Carea and Booth Muirie. These Top companies currently account for more than 29.16% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.
  • Composite material was the leading raw material used for manufacturing rainscreen cladding and accounted for over 25.09% of the total market volume in 2017. Properties such as higher strength, durability and flexibility are expected to drive composite panel demand. Fiber cement panels are expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.95% from 2017 to 2023.
  • With regards to application sectors, offices took the majority of market volume in 2017, accounting for 30.02%, and the refurbishment of office structures is thought to increase in the coming years. The residential sector is predicted to see the biggest growth between now and 2023.The worldwide market for Rainscreen Cladding is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Rainscreen Cladding Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Fiber Cement
  • Composite Material
  • Metal
  • High Pressure Laminates
  • Others

    Rainscreen Cladding Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Offices
  • Institutional
  • Industrial

    Rainscreen Cladding Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Rainscreen Cladding market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Rainscreen Cladding Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Rainscreen Cladding, with sales, revenue, and price of Rainscreen Cladding, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Rainscreen Cladding, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Rainscreen Cladding market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rainscreen Cladding sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Rainscreen Cladding report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Rainscreen Cladding market players.

