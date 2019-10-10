Raman Spectroscopy Market 2019 New Project Investment Feasibility, by SWOT Analysis 2019-2024

Companies operating in the global "Raman Spectroscopy Market" are focusing on merger and acquisitions and new product launches to gain competitive advantage.

Raman spectroscopy is a spectroscopic technique used to observe vibrational, rotational, and other low-frequency modes in a system. It relies on inelastic scattering, or Raman scattering, of monochromatic light, usually from a laser in the visible, near infrared, or near ultraviolet range.As one of the most important device for material composition determination and confirmation, Raman spectroscopy plays a valuable role in many industries.Due to its manufacturing and application characteristics, benchtop Raman spectroscopy is much expensive and most for academic purpose, and handheld/portable products is much cheaper and has more market share.Horiba Jobin Yvon, Renishaw and Thermo are the top three manufacturers in 2018, altogether dominating revenue market share of 42.10 percent. According to this study, over the next five years the Raman Spectroscopy market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 400 million by 2024, from US$ 280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Raman Spectroscopy business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Benchtop Type

Portable type Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceutics

R&D in Academia

Industrial Sector