Range Hood Market Report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast till 2024

Range Hood Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Range Hood market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Range hood is a kind of kitchen appliance used for the purification of kitchen environment. This product is a device containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen.

Range Hood market competition by top manufacturers:

BSH Group

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Elica

ROBAM

Scope of the Report:

The concentration degree of range hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, Italy and USA. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly headquarter in Italy, Germany and USA.

In China, the manufactures mainly located in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Shandong province. The gap between big, small and medium-sized company is expanding. But there is a mutual trend that all manufactures are moving towards to higher end market.

Many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too. Elica (Italy) Fab is in Zhejiang, Siemens (Germany) has three plants. Some company like Elica usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, in China, there is Zhejiang PUTI; In India, there is Elica PB India Private Limited; In Japan, there is ARIAFINA.

The worldwide market for Range Hood is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. 

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Under-cabinet Hood

Wall-chimney Hood

Island Hood

Downdraft Hood

Other Hood Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

On-line

Franchised Store

Shopping mall and Supermarket