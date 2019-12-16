Rare Earth Elements Market 2020: Global Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Rare Earth Elements Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Rare Earth Elements market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Rare Earth Element is one of a set of seventeen chemical elements in the periodic table, specifically the fifteen lanthanides, as well as scandium and yttrium. Scandium and yttrium are considered rare-earth elements because they tend to occur in the same ore deposits as the lanthanides and exhibit similar chemical properties. .

Rare Earth Elements Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Arafura

Alkane Resources

Avalon Rare Metals

Quest Rare Minerals

China Rare Earth Holdings

Indian Rare Earths

Lynas

Great Western Minerals

Greenland Minerals & Energy

Rare Element Resources

Molycorp

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare Earth Hi-Tech

Frontier Rare Earths and many more. Rare Earth Elements Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Rare Earth Elements Market can be Split into:

Cerium

Dysprosium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lanthanum

Lutetium

Neodymium

Praseodymium. By Applications, the Rare Earth Elements Market can be Split into:

Magnets

Catalysts

Metallurgy

Polishing

Glass

Phosphors