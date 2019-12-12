Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market size.

About Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP):

Re-dispersible latex powder is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.

Top Key Players of Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market:

Wacker

Akzo Nobel

DCC

SANWEI

BASF

Shandong Xindadi

Xinjiang Huitong

Dow

VINAVIL

Hexion

Ashland

Wanwei

Acquos

Organik

Fenghua

Shaanxi Xutai

Puyang Yintai

Gemez Chemical

Guangzhou Yuanye

Zhaojia

Sailun Building

Henan Tiansheng Chem

Xinjiang Su Nok

Mizuda Bioscience

Shandong Micron

Major Types covered in the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market report are:

VAE Type

VAE-Veo Va Type

Major Applications covered in the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market report are:

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Other Applications Scope of Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market:

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europes economies in a state of slow growth, re-dispersible latex powder market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europes demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europes re-dispersible latex powder production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export re-dispersible latex powder to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In future, the re-dispersible latex powder industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe re-dispersible latex powder consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.

In recent few years, re-dispersible latex powder gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the re-dispersible latex powder industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth.

The worldwide market for Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.