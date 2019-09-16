Reach Stacker Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2024

International Reach Stacker Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.
Short Details of Reach Stacker Market Report – A reach stacker is a vehicle used for handling intermodal cargo containers in small terminals or medium-sized ports. Reach stackers are able to transport a container short distances very quickly and pile them in various rows depending on its access.Reach stackers have gained ground in container handling in most markets because of their flexibility and higher stacking and storage capacity when compared to forklift trucks. Using reach stackers, container blocks can be kept 4-deep due to second row access.
Global Reach Stacker market competition by top manufacturers
- Kalmar
- Hyster
- Terex
- CVS Ferrari
- Konecranes
- Taylor Machine Works
- Liebherr
- Linde Material Handling
- SANY
- Dalian
- Heli
- Hangcha
The Europe is the largest market for Reach Stackers, followed by USA with respective volume shares of 40.95% and 26.28% in 2015. Europe is the largest regional market with 37.93% of global market volume, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. From 2010 to 2015, Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region with China and India driving expansion.
From the view of application market, 51.66% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of Intermodal Freight Transport in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as Kalmar with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn’t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this technology-intensive battle.
For the forecast period 2016–2021, China will record faster-than-average annual growth rates of 11.23% in Reach Stackers. North America, Western Europe and Japan are relatively mature markets and are forecast to show below-average growth for transparent barrier film during the forecast period.
The worldwide market for Reach Stacker is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Reach Stacker in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
