Ready Meals Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

Global “Ready Meals Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Ready Meals market size.

About Ready Meals:

Ready Meals have been introduced by the vendors as an alternative meal that is quick and cost-effective, which just requires heating before consumption. Ready Meals is packaged and is available in quantity for single or two serving. Due to the hectic lifestyles, consumers prefer Ready Meals that reduce the preparation or cooking time, thereby leading to the growth of the overall market.

Top Key Players of Ready Meals Market:

Nestle

ConAgra

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Campbell Soup

Hormel Foods

The Schwan Food

JBS

Sigma Alimentos

Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)

Sisters Food Group

Tyson Foods

Fleury Michon

Grupo Herdez

Greencore Group

Maple Leaf Foods

McCain

Major Types covered in the Ready Meals Market report are:

Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

Canned Ready Meals

Major Applications covered in the Ready Meals Market report are:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others Scope of Ready Meals Market:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Ready Meals industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Nestle, ConAgra, Unilever, Kraft Heinz

Campbell Soup, Hormel Foods, The Schwan Food, JBS, Sigma Alimentos, Iglo Group(Nomad Foods), 2 Sisters Food Group, Tyson Foods, Fleury Michon, Grupo Herdez, Greencore Group, Maple Leaf Foods, McCain and Advanced Fresh Concepts. The propduction revenue of Ready Meals is about 104,063 Miliion USD in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption of Ready Meals, with a sales market share nearly 34.43% in 2015.

The second place is North America region; following North America with the sales market share over 31.00%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Ready Meals.

Ready Meals sales in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores. Report data showed that 60.48% of the Ready Meals market demand in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, 18.87% in Independent Retailers, and 14.58% in Convenience Stores in 2015.

There are three kinds of Ready Meals, which are Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals, Canned Ready Meals and Dried Ready Meals. Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals sell well in the Ready Meals, with a consumption market share nearly61.91% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Ready Meals industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Ready Meals have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Ready Meals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 121400 million US$ in 2024, from 94900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ready Meals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.