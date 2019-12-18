Rebar Coupler Market 2019 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2024

Global “Rebar Coupler Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Rebar Coupler market size.

About Rebar Coupler:

Rebar coupler is a part of Rebar Coupler and Anchor Tools. Rebar Coupler and Anchor Tools is a set of four components that help to model and manage. Rebar Coupler is widely used in high-rise buildings, bridges, nuclear more.

Top Key Players of Rebar Coupler Market:

GF Group

NVent

Tokyo Tekko

PeikkoÂ Group

Terwa

CRH

Dextra Group

Sida Jianmao

Glus

Henglian

BARUS

Iron Man

Major Types covered in the Rebar Coupler Market report are:

Tapered Thread Bar Coupler

Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler

MBT Coupler

Grout Sleeve Coupler Major Applications covered in the Rebar Coupler Market report are:

Building Construction

Others Scope of Rebar Coupler Market:

The leading manufactures mainly are AGF Group, nVent, Tokyo Tekko, Peikko Group and Terwa AGF Group is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.97% in 2017.

There are mainly four type product of Rebar Coupler market: Tapered Thread Type, Parallel Thread Type, MBT Type and Grout Type.

Geographically, the global Rebar Coupler market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 35% in 2017. The next is North America.

The worldwide market for Rebar Coupler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 1100 million US$ in 2024, from 900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.