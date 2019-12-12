Rebar Coupler Market by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Market Forecast by 2025

Global “Rebar Coupler Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Rebar coupler is a part of Rebar Coupler and Anchor Tools. Rebar Coupler and Anchor Tools is a set of four components that help to model and manage. Rebar Coupler is widely used in high-rise buildings, bridges, nuclear more.

The leading manufactures mainly are AGF Group, nVent, Tokyo Tekko, Peikko Group and Terwa AGF Group is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.97% in 2017.

There are mainly four type product of Rebar Coupler market: Tapered Thread Type, Parallel Thread Type, MBT Type and Grout Type.

Geographically, the global Rebar Coupler market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 35% in 2017. The next is North America.

The Rebar Coupler market was valued at 900 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1190 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rebar Coupler.

