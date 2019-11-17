Receiver-in-canal (RIC) Hearing Aids Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Manufacturers in Receiver-in-canal (RIC) Hearing Aids Market Repot:

Starkey

Triton Hearing

ReSound

Widex

Signia

SeboTek

Microson

Benson About Receiver-in-canal (RIC) Hearing Aids: Receiver-in-the-canal (RIC) hearing aids, also referred to as receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) or canal receiver technology (CRT), are smaller than standard Behind the Ear (BTE) models, but are easy to maneuver and can still house a variety of features. Like standard BTEs, they can be worn comfortably behind the ear. However, unlike regular BTE hearing aids, the RICâs loudspeaker or âreceiverâ is located outside the housing and positioned at the end of a thin earwire, placed near the ear drum. Since generated sound only has to travel a very short distance with lower transmission loss, less sound energy (and battery power) is required to produce a superior listening experience. This hearing aid is placed like an earplug in the ear canal. Receiver-in-canal (RIC) Hearing Aids Industry report begins with a basic Receiver-in-canal (RIC) Hearing Aids market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Receiver-in-canal (RIC) Hearing Aids Market Types:

Digital

Analog Receiver-in-canal (RIC) Hearing Aids Market Applications:

Aldults

