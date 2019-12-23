Recent Flexitanks Market Research 2020-2025: Delivering Valuable Insights on International Competition and Growth Driven Forecast

Flexitanks Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis.

Flexitank is a bag used to transport non-hazardous and non-viscous (less than 1.6 specific gravity) bulk liquid cargos through ordinary 20 ft containers. Flexitanks are made up of a single layer or multilayer polyethylene or polyvinyl chloride. They can hold around 11,000-25,000 liters of liquid substances, such as industrial oils, food stuffs, and non-hazardous chemical liquids. The food application segment accounted for the major shares of the flexitanks market. The increasing use of flexitanks to transport beer and wine, edible oils, food additives, glycerin, mineral water, fruit juice, and vegetable oils will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the flexitanks market throughout the forecast period. The increasing use of flexitanks for the transportation of agricultural production and rubber latex transportation will drive the growth of this market in the region. Global Flexitanks market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexitanks.

The key companies profiled in this report are:

Environmental Packaging Technologies, MY FlexiTank, Qingdao LAF Packaging, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, BeFlexi, BLT Flexitanks Industrial, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Mak & Williams Flexitanks Supply Limited, Rishi FIBC Solutions,

Major objectives of report are:

To analyse the openings in the market for stakeholders by finding the high growth segments.

To purposefully analyse each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their influence to the market

To analyse competitive growths such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To study detailed profile of key players and widely analyse their growth strategies.

Flexitanks Market by Applications:

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Chemical Applications

Other Flexitanks Market by Types:

Multilayer Flexitanks

Monolayer Flexitanks