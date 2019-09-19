Rectifier Diode Global Market Report 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Growth, Future Opportunities, Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2024

“Rectifier Diode Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.
Short Details of Rectifier Diode Market Report – Rectifier diode refers to the diode acts as rectifier with the main function of changing AC into DC and widely used in power rectifier circuit.
Global Rectifier Diode market competition by top manufacturers
- Toshiba
- Rohm
- Vishay
- Pan Jit International
- ST Microelectronics
- NXP
- RENESAS
- ON Semiconductor
- Fairchild
- Good-Ark
- Sanken Electronic
- Diodes Inc.
- Infineon
- Yangzhou Yangjie
- BOURNS
- Panasonic
- Kexin
- Microsemi
The main consumption regions are concentrated in the China, USA, Europe and Japan. The Rectifier Diode’s consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and electric type production. Currently, the developing countries’ grow rate has overcome the developed countries.
The import and export volume is very large, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the Rectifier Diode has little degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The Europe and USA’s consumption mainly depends on the import.
In the future, the Rectifier Diode will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the application will more and more widely.
The worldwide market for Rectifier Diode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 4310 million US$ in 2024, from 3640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Rectifier Diode in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Rectifier Diode Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 SBR Rectifiers
1.2.2 SBRT Rectifiers
1.2.3 FERD Rectifiers
1.2.4 Regular Schottky
1.2.5 Ttrench Schottky
1.2.6 Fast Recovery Rectifiers
1.2.7 General Rectifier Diode
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automotive Electric
1.3.2 Consumer Electric
1.3.3 Household Appliances
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Toshiba
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.1.3 Toshiba Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Rohm
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.2.3 Rohm Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Vishay
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.3.3 Vishay Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Pan Jit International
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.4.3 Pan Jit International Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 ST Microelectronics
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.5.3 ST Microelectronics Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 NXP
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.6.3 NXP Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 RENESAS
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.7.3 RENESAS Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 ON Semiconductor
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.8.3 ON Semiconductor Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Fairchild
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.9.3 Fairchild Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Good-Ark
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.10.3 Good-Ark Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Sanken Electronic
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.11.3 Sanken Electronic Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Diodes Inc.
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.12.3 Diodes Inc. Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Infineon
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.13.3 Infineon Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Yangzhou Yangjie
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.14.3 Yangzhou Yangjie Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 BOURNS
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.15.3 BOURNS Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.16 Panasonic
2.16.1 Business Overview
2.16.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.16.3 Panasonic Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.17 Kexin
2.17.1 Business Overview
2.17.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.17.3 Kexin Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.18 Microsemi
2.18.1 Business Overview
2.18.2 Rectifier Diode Type and Applications
2.18.3 Microsemi Rectifier Diode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Rectifier Diode Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Rectifier Diode Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Rectifier Diode Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Rectifier Diode Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Rectifier Diode Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Rectifier Diode Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Rectifier Diode Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Rectifier Diode Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Rectifier Diode Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Rectifier Diode Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Rectifier Diode Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Rectifier Diode Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Rectifier Diode Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Rectifier Diode Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Rectifier Diode by Country
5.1 North America Rectifier Diode Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Rectifier Diode Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Rectifier Diode Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Rectifier Diode Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Rectifier Diode Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Rectifier Diode Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
