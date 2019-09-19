Rectifier Diode Global Market Report 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Growth, Future Opportunities, Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2024

Short Details of Rectifier Diode Market Report – Rectifier diode refers to the diode acts as rectifier with the main function of changing AC into DC and widely used in power rectifier circuit.

Toshiba

Rohm

Vishay

Pan Jit International

ST Microelectronics

NXP

RENESAS

ON Semiconductor

Fairchild

Good-Ark

Sanken Electronic

Diodes Inc.

Infineon

Yangzhou Yangjie

BOURNS

Panasonic

Kexin

Microsemi

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the China, USA, Europe and Japan. The Rectifier Diode’s consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and electric type production. Currently, the developing countries’ grow rate has overcome the developed countries.

The import and export volume is very large, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the Rectifier Diode has little degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The Europe and USA’s consumption mainly depends on the import.

In the future, the Rectifier Diode will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the application will more and more widely.

The worldwide market for Rectifier Diode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 4310 million US$ in 2024, from 3640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Rectifier Diode in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

SBR Rectifiers

SBRT Rectifiers

FERD Rectifiers

Regular Schottky

Ttrench Schottky

Fast Recovery Rectifiers

General Rectifier Diode

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive Electric

Consumer Electric

Household Appliances

Industrial