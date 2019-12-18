Recycle Yarn Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

About Recycle Yarn:

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.

Top Key Players of Recycle Yarn Market:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patagonia

Patrick Yarn Mill

Ecological Textiles

Hilaturas Ferre

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

Radici Partecipazioni SpAÂ

APM INDUSTRIES

Pashupati PolytexÂ

HYOSUNG

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Shandong Grand New Material Technology

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Zhonglang Group

Major Types covered in the Recycle Yarn Market report are:

Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Major Applications covered in the Recycle Yarn Market report are:

Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Other Scope of Recycle Yarn Market:

Recycle yarn can be classified as Recycled PET Yarn, Recycled Cotton Yarn, Recycled Nylon Yarn and others in terms of raw material source. Recycled PET Yarn is the major kind of recycle yarn due to the comparatively convenient source-the PET bottles. In 2015, Recycled PET Yarn takes 67.27% global share of the whole recycle yarn market and the product is mainly produced in China. The market of Recycled Cotton Yarn and Recycled Nylon Yarn are more fragmented, with USA and European countries as the major producing area.

The market of recycle yarn is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers from transnational players to small private companies. The largest producers of recycle yarn in the worldwide are located in China, which specifically specialized in manufacturing of recycled PET yarn. Major players are Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Haili Group, Cixi Xingke chemical fiber, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech from China, Martex Fiber and Unifi from USA. The largest production area of recycle yarn is China, USA, Europe and India are also major producing area of recycle yarn.

The worldwide market for Recycle Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 4710 million US$ in 2024, from 3400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

The worldwide market for Recycle Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 4710 million US$ in 2024, from 3400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.