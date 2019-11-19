 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Recycled PET Chips Market Revenue Emerging Key Players Supply Demand Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2024 Worldwide

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Recycled PET Chips

Recycled PET Chips Market" 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data.

Short Details of Recycled PET Chips  Market Report – Recycling is the collection of used materials that would otherwise be waste to be broken down and remade into new products. Motivations for recycling include environmental sustainability and financial concerns sustainability because the reused material both prevents waste and reduce the consumption of new raw materials, and financial because it can be cheaper to produce different products from recycled materials. One of the main usages of this process is recycling of polymer materials and wastes, specially those made up of polypropylene and polyester.,

Global Recycled PET Chips  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Clean Tech Incorporated
  • Clear Path Recycling
  • Mohawk Industries Incorporated
  • CarbonLite Industries
  • Greentech
  • Visy
  • Evergreen Plastics
  • Extrupet
  • PolyQuest
  • Phoenix Technologies
  • Verdeco Recycling
  • 4PET RECYCLING BV
  • Far Eastern Group
  • Kyoei Industry
  • Wellpine Plastic Industical
  • Lung Shing International
  • Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
  • Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

    This report focuses on the Recycled PET Chips in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,

    By the product type, the market is primarily split into

    • Clear Chip
    • Brown Chip
    • Green Chip
    • Blue Chip
    • Other

      By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

      • Bottles
      • Sheet
      • Fiber
      • Strapping

        Table of Contents

        1 Market Overview

        1.1 Recycled PET Chips  Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

        1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

        1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

        1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

        1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.5 Market Dynamics

        1.5.1 Market Opportunities

        1.5.2 Market Risk

        1.5.3 Market Driving Force

        2 Manufacturers Profiles

        ————————————————————

        3 Global Recycled PET Chips  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

        3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

        3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

        3.3.1 Top 3 Recycled PET Chips  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

        3.3.2 Top 6 Recycled PET Chips  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

        4 Global Recycled PET Chips  Market Analysis by Regions

        4.1 Global Recycled PET Chips  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

        4.1.1 Global Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

        4.1.2 Global Recycled PET Chips  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

        4.2 North America Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        4.3 Europe Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        4.4 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        4.5 South America Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        4.6 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        5 North America Recycled PET Chips  by Country

        5.1 North America Recycled PET Chips  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

        5.1.1 North America Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        5.1.2 North America Recycled PET Chips  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        5.2 United States Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        5.3 Canada Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        5.4 Mexico Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        ————————————————————

        8 South America Recycled PET Chips  by Country

        8.1 South America Recycled PET Chips  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

        8.1.1 South America Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        8.1.2 South America Recycled PET Chips  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        8.2 Brazil Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        8.3 Argentina Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        8.4 Colombia Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        9 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips  by Countries

        9.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

        9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        9.2 Saudi Arabia Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        9.3 Turkey Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        9.4 Egypt Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        9.5 Nigeria Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        9.6 South Africa Recycled PET Chips  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        ————————————————————

        11 Global Recycled PET Chips  Market Segment by Application

        11.1 Global Recycled PET Chips  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

        11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

        11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

        11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

        12 Recycled PET Chips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.1 Global Recycled PET Chips  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

        12.2 Recycled PET Chips  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

        12.2.1 North America Recycled PET Chips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.2.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.2.4 South America Recycled PET Chips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.3 Recycled PET Chips  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

        12.3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

        12.3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

        12.4 Recycled PET Chips  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

        12.4.1 Global Recycled PET Chips  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

        12.4.2 Global Recycled PET Chips  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

        13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

        13.1 Sales Channel

        13.1.1 Direct Marketing

        13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

        13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

        13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

        14 Research Findings and Conclusion

        15 Appendix

        15.1 Methodology

        15.2 Data Source

         

