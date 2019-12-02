Red Wine Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Red Wine Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Red Wine market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Red Wine Market Are:

Caviro (Italy)

ViÃ±a Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)

E & J Gallo Winery (U.S.)

Constellation BrandsInc. (U.S.)

The Wine Group (U.S.)

Treasury Wine Estates (Australia)

Grupo PeÃ±aflor S.A. (Argentina)

Diageo plc (U.K.)

About Red Wine Market:

Wine is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages which is prepared by the fermentation of grape juice. Red wine is made up of the black varieties of grapes that are highly pigmented and are rich in anthocyanin and tannins. Aging of the fermented wines gives the wine their unique color which varies from brick red (for mature wine) to darker brown for older wines. Red wines are stored in barrels for aging and to further increase the alcohol content to the desired level. Red wines are found to be rich in anti-oxidants which adds to the health benefits obtained from red wines when consumed in the right amount.

The global red wine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the red wine market followed by North America. The U.S. in the North American region is experiencing a high demand for red wine owing to the shift in consumersâ alcohol consumption preference and high inclination towards meeting the social dynamics.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the red wine market owing to improved disposable income and rising demand for alcoholic beverages from the emerging markets of India and China.

The global Red Wine market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Red Wine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Red Wine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Red Wine:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Red Wine in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Red Wine Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Still Wine

Sparkling Wine

Others

Red Wine Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Restaurant

Retail

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Red Wine?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Red Wine Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Red Wine What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Red Wine What being the manufacturing process of Red Wine?

What will the Red Wine market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Red Wine industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

