Red Yeast Rice Market Report: Expected to Demand Drivers and Growth Stimulators Expected to Increase During the Forecast Period 2019-2024

Red Yeast Rice Market Report

Red yeast rice is a bright reddish purple fermented rice, which acquires its colour from being cultivated with the mold monascus purpureus..

Red Yeast Rice Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Qingdao BNP BioScience

Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-Tech

Now Foods

Zenith Food Solutions

Solgar

Weider Global Nutrition

BioScience Nutrition and many more. Red Yeast Rice Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Red Yeast Rice Market can be Split into:

Powder Extract

Capsule & Tablet

Liquid. By Applications, the Red Yeast Rice Market can be Split into:

Functional Food

Herbal/Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics