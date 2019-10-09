 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

Redispersible

Global "Redispersible Polymer Powder Market" report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Redispersible Polymer Powder market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Redispersible Polymer Powder:

Redispersible Polymer Powder are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screed, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries. Demand for re-dispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Wacker
  • Akzo Nobel
  • DCC
  • SANWEI
  • BASF
  • Shandong Xindadi
  • Xinjiang Huitong
  • Dow
  • VINAVIL
  • Hexion
  • Ashland
  • Wanwei
  • Acquos
  • Organik
  • Fenghua
  • Shaanxi Xutai
  • Puyang Yintai
  • Gemez Chemical
  • Guangzhou Yuanye
  • Zhaojia
  • Sailun Building
  • Henan Tiansheng Chem
  • Xinjiang Su Nok
  • Mizuda Bioscience
  • Shandong Micron

    Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Redispersible Polymer Powder Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Redispersible Polymer Powder Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

    Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Redispersible Polymer Powder market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Types:

  • VAE Type
  • VAE-Veo Va Type
  • Others

    Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Applications:

  • Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)
  • Construction and Tile Adhesives
  • Putty Powder
  • Dry-mix Mortars
  • Self-leveling Flooring Compounds
  • Caulks

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Redispersible Polymer Powder industry.

    Scope of Redispersible Polymer Powder Market:

  • Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe’s economies in a state of slow growth, Redispersible Polymer Powder market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe’s demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe’s Redispersible Polymer Powder production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export Redispersible Polymer Powder to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • In future, the Redispersible Polymer Powder industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe Redispersible Polymer Powder consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.
  • In recent few years, Redispersible Polymer Powder gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the Redispersible Polymer Powder industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth. Wacker and Akzo Nobel are world leaders. Wacker and Akzo Nobel’s bases are located in the world’s major consumer areas.
  • In the world, the consumption areas of Redispersible Polymer Powder industry are mainly Asia, Europe and North America. China is the largest consumption in the world, which occupied about 40%. The production areas of Redispersible Polymer Powder are mainly Asia, Europe and North America. Moreover, Wacker is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 154 K MT in 2017.
  • The price of Redispersible Polymer Powder is lower year by year from 2014 to 2016. In the last two years, RDP prices have risen with the rise of raw material prices. The product profit margin is about 17.50%-19.50%, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that prices will continue to decline.
  • Although sales of Redispersible Polymer Powder brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Redispersible Polymer Powder field.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developing countries will have some growth. In the globe, emerging economies countries support the building industry, it will lead the increase of building demand. Therefore, we think enter Africa, South American market will be a good choice.
  • The worldwide market for Redispersible Polymer Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 1500 million US$ in 2024, from 1480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Redispersible Polymer Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Redispersible Polymer Powder market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Redispersible Polymer Powder, Growing Market of Redispersible Polymer Powder) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Report pages: 135

    Important Key questions answered in Redispersible Polymer Powder market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Redispersible Polymer Powder in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Redispersible Polymer Powder market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Redispersible Polymer Powder market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Redispersible Polymer Powder market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Redispersible Polymer Powder market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Redispersible Polymer Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Redispersible Polymer Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Redispersible Polymer Powder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Redispersible Polymer Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Redispersible Polymer Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Redispersible Polymer Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Redispersible Polymer Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

