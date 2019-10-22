Refined Cotton Market by manufacturers, regions and SWOT Analysis & forecast by 2024

Global “Refined Cotton Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Refined Cotton

Refined cotton (Bleaching Cotton Linters,or Cotton Linter pulp) is a homogenous and loose white floccule without sawdust, bamboo sawdust, sand, greasy dirt, metal and other impurities, and is non-toxic, tasteless and easy to absorb water.The refined cotton is a main material for producing cellulose ethers (for example, CMC, HEC, HPMC, MC), nitrated cellulose (nitro-cotton) and cellulose acetate, and is widely applied in the fields of coating, petroleum exploitation, building materials, textile, food, daily commodities, medicine, papermaking, electronics, aerospace, plastics, and is known as special industrial monosodium glutamate.

Refined Cotton Market Key Players:

Georgia-Pacific

Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber

Swan Fiber (CHTC)

Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton

Fargona Kimyo Zavodi

Global Komsco Daewoo

Sriman Chemicals

ADM Southern Cellulose

Milouban

North Sichuan Nitrocellulose

Hubei Golden Ring

Xinjiang Sunork Cotton Industry

Zibo Huawei Biotechnology

CELSUR

Jinqiu Cotton

Global Refined Cotton market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The Refined Cotton has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024.

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Refined Cotton Applications:

Cellulose Ethers

Cellulose Acetate

Nitrocellulose