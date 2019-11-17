Refined Oxalic Acid Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global Refined Oxalic Acid Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Refined Oxalic Acid Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Refined Oxalic Acid including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Refined Oxalic Acid Market Repot:

Oxaquim

Punjab Chemicals

Star Oxochem

Indian Oxalate

Uranus Chemicals

Ube

LonG ShinE Industry

Fengyuan Chemical

Tianjin Chengyi International Trading

Oxalic acid is an organic compound with the formula C2H2O4 has greater than 99.5% purity. It is a colorless crystalline solid that forms a colorless solution in water. Its condensed formula is HOOCCOOH, reflecting its classification as the simplest dicarboxylic acid.

100 ppm-500 ppm SOâÂ²Â¯

â¤ 100 ppm SOâÂ²Â¯ Refined Oxalic Acid Market Applications:

Electronics Industry

Rare Earth Industry

China is the largest production base, holding 77.84% market share in 2018, followed by India, with 10.21% market share.

The worldwide market for Refined Oxalic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 45 million US$ in 2024, from 43 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.