Refractory Metals Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

About Refractory Metals:

Refractory metals have one characteristic in common: an exceptionally high melting point. Tungsten, for example, melts at 3410oC (6170oF), which is more than double that of iron and ten times that of lead. As a group, they are found in one section of the periodic table of elements. Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium.

Refractory Metals Market Manufactures:

Xiamen Tungsten

CMOC

Molymet

H.C. Starck

A.L.M.T.

Global Tungsten & Powders

CBMM

Codelco

JDC

Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials

WOLFRAM Company JSC

Treibacher Industrie

Climax Molybdenum

Global Advanced Metals

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

Rhenium Alloys

Molybdenum Metal

Tungsten Metal

Niobium Metal

Tantalum Metal

Rhenium Metal Refractory Metals Market Applications:

Steel Industry

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Carbide Tools and Wear Parts

Aerospace

Refractory metals are unique. As a group they provide a number of unique characteristics â such as resistance to high heat, corrosion and wear â making them useful in a multitude of applications. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates, processed into chemicals and then into powders. The powders are consolidated into finished products or mill shapes and ingots for further processing. In the past few years, the consumption of refractory metals in Southeast Asia has a large fluctuation. Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Global Tungsten & Powders and JDC are major players in the global market. Xiamen Tungsten is a global market leader. In 2017, Xiamen Tungste has a market share of 23.65%.With its rich local mineral resources, the worlds leading manufacturers are located in China and South America.

The worldwide market for Refractory Metals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 1460 million US$ in 2024, from 1320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.