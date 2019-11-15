Refrigerant Compressors Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global “Refrigerant Compressors Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Refrigerant Compressors in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Refrigerant Compressors Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

GMCC

Landa

Highly

Embraco

Panasonic

LG

RECHI Group

Samsung

Johnson Controls-Hitachi

Emerson

Secop

Tecumseh

FISCHER

Carlyle Compressors

FRASCOLD

Bitzer

Hanbell

Fusheng Industrial

GEA Bock The report provides a basic overview of the Refrigerant Compressors industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Refrigerant Compressors Market Types:

Rotary Compressors

Scroll Compressors

Reciprocating Compressors

Screw Compressors

Centrifugal Compressors Refrigerant Compressors Market Applications:

Domestic

Small Commercial

Commercial

Commercial

Industrial

Refrigerant Compressors industry is very fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Asia Pacific and Europe. As for the sales market, China output accounted for more than 55.41% of the total output of global Refrigerant Compressors market in 2018. GMCC is the world leading manufacturer in global Refrigerant Compressors market with the market share of 15.66%, in terms of sales revenue, followed by Landa, Highly, Embraco and Panasonic.

The worldwide market for Refrigerant Compressors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 12300 million US$ in 2024, from 12000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.