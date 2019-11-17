Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

Global “Rehabilitation Robotics Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Rehabilitation Robotics market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis
Rehabilitation Robotics Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:
About Rehabilitation Robotics Market:
Rehabilitation Robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation robotics includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.The global Rehabilitation Robotics sales was about 1.6 K Units in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2025. The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 78.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 278.8 million by 2025. The technical barriers of Rehabilitation Robotics are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Rehabilitation Robotics market are AlterG, Hocoma and Ekso Bionics, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. USA is the largest production and sales country, occupied about 30% of global sales market in 2017.The Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at 100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 280 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rehabilitation Robotics.
Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Rehabilitation Robotics Market by Applications:
Rehabilitation Robotics Market by Types:
Key questions answered in the Rehabilitation Robotics Market report:
- What will the market growth rate of Rehabilitation Robotics Market in 2025?
- What are the key factors driving the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Rehabilitation Robotics Market?
- Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Rehabilitation Robotics Market?
- Who are the key vendors in Rehabilitation Robotics Market space?
- What are the Rehabilitation Robotics Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Rehabilitation Robotics Market?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market?
