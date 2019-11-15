Release Agent Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global “Release Agent Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Release Agent in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Release Agent Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Chem-Trend

Franklynn Industries

Henkel

AXEL

Chukyo Yushi

Marbocote

Mcgee Industries

REXCO

LANXESS

Specialty Products

E.undP.WurtzGmbH&CoKG

KlÃ¼ber Lubrication

Daikin

Aervoe

CONDAT

Dupont

3M

Stoner

BASF

Beilida

QIKO The report provides a basic overview of the Release Agent industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Release Agent Market Types:

Internal Mold Releases

External Mold Releases Release Agent Market Applications:

Composite

Rubber

Plastic

Polyurethane Resins

At present, the major manufacturers of Release Agent are Chem-Trend, Franklynn Industries, Henkel, AXEL, Chukyo Yushi, Marbocote, Mcgee Industries, REXCO, LANXESS, etc. Chem-Trend is the world leader, holding 18.82% production market share in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Release Agent production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Release Agent is estimated to be 101686 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Release Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.