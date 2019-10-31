 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Release Agent Market 2019 by Consumers Analysis, Methodology and Business Region Distribution Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Release

Global "Release Agent Market" report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Release Agent including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

About Release Agent:

A release agent is a chemical, typically a liquid, used to facilitate the easy removal of molded or cast parts from the molds. These chemicals are applied to the contact surfaces of the mold prior to casting or molding, preventing excessive adhesion between it and the finished part.

Release Agent Market Key Players:

  • Chem-Trend
  • Franklynn Industries
  • Henkel
  • AXEL
  • Chukyo Yushi
  • Marbocote
  • Mcgee Industries
  • REXCO
  • LANXESS
  • Specialty Products
  • E.undP.WurtzGmbH&CoKG
  • Klüber Lubrication
  • Daikin
  • Aervoe
  • CONDAT
  • Dupont
  • 3M
  • Stoner
  • BASF
  • Beilida
  • QIKO

    Release Agent market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Release Agent has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Release Agent Market Types:

  • Internal Mold Releases
  • External Mold Releases

    Release Agent Market Applications:

  • Composite
  • Rubber
  • Plastic
  • Polyurethane Resins
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • At present, the major manufacturers of Release Agent are Chem-Trend, Franklynn Industries, Henkel, AXEL, Chukyo Yushi, Marbocote, Mcgee Industries, REXCO, LANXESS, etc. Chem-Trend is the world leader, holding 18.82% production market share in 2016.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Release Agent production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Release Agent is estimated to be 101686 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Release Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Release Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Release Agent market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Release Agent production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Release Agent market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Release Agent market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Release Agent market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Release Agent market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Release Agent Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Release Agent market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Release Agent market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Release Agent Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Release Agent industry.

    Number of Pages: 139

    1 Release Agent Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Release Agent by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Release Agent Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Release Agent Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Release Agent Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Release Agent Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Release Agent Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Release Agent Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Release Agent Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Release Agent Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

