Release Agent Market 2019 by Consumers Analysis, Methodology and Business Region Distribution Analysis to 2024

About Release Agent:

A release agent is a chemical, typically a liquid, used to facilitate the easy removal of molded or cast parts from the molds. These chemicals are applied to the contact surfaces of the mold prior to casting or molding, preventing excessive adhesion between it and the finished part.

Release Agent Market Key Players:

Chem-Trend

Franklynn Industries

Henkel

AXEL

Chukyo Yushi

Marbocote

Mcgee Industries

REXCO

LANXESS

Specialty Products

E.undP.WurtzGmbH&CoKG

Klüber Lubrication

Daikin

Aervoe

CONDAT

Dupont

3M

Stoner

BASF

Beilida

QIKO Release Agent market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Release Agent has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Release Agent Market Types:

Internal Mold Releases

External Mold Releases Release Agent Market Applications:

Composite

Rubber

Plastic

Polyurethane Resins

Others Scope of the Report:

At present, the major manufacturers of Release Agent are Chem-Trend, Franklynn Industries, Henkel, AXEL, Chukyo Yushi, Marbocote, Mcgee Industries, REXCO, LANXESS, etc. Chem-Trend is the world leader, holding 18.82% production market share in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Release Agent production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Release Agent is estimated to be 101686 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Release Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.