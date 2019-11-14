 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Release Agent Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Release Agent

Global “Release Agent Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Release Agent in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Release Agent Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Chem-Trend
  • Franklynn Industries
  • Henkel
  • AXEL
  • Chukyo Yushi
  • Marbocote
  • Mcgee Industries
  • REXCO
  • LANXESS
  • Specialty Products
  • E.undP.WurtzGmbH&CoKG
  • KlÃ¼ber Lubrication
  • Daikin
  • Aervoe
  • CONDAT
  • Dupont
  • 3M
  • Stoner
  • BASF
  • Beilida
  • QIKO

    The report provides a basic overview of the Release Agent industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Release Agent Market Types:

  • Internal Mold Releases
  • External Mold Releases

    Release Agent Market Applications:

  • Composite
  • Rubber
  • Plastic
  • Polyurethane Resins
  • Others

    Finally, the Release Agent market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Release Agent market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • At present, the major manufacturers of Release Agent are Chem-Trend, Franklynn Industries, Henkel, AXEL, Chukyo Yushi, Marbocote, Mcgee Industries, REXCO, LANXESS, etc. Chem-Trend is the world leader, holding 18.82% production market share in 2016.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Release Agent production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Release Agent is estimated to be 101686 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Release Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Release Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Release Agent Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Release Agent by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Release Agent Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Release Agent Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Release Agent Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Release Agent Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Release Agent Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Release Agent Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Release Agent Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Release Agent Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

