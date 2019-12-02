 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market 2019 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market” by analysing various key segments of this Remote Patient Monitoring Services market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Remote Patient Monitoring Services market competitors.

Regions covered in the Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market: 

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology to enable monitoring of patients outside of conventional clinical settings, which may increase access to care and decrease healthcare delivery costs.Key features of RPM, like remote monitoring and trend Analysis of physiological parameters, enable early detection of deterioration; thereby, reducing number of emergency department visits, hospitalizations and duration of hospital stays.In 2018, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market:

  • Qualcomm Life
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Honeywell Life Care Solutions
  • Medtronic
  • A&D Medical
  • Boston Scientific
  • Nihon Kohden
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Spacelabs Healthcare
  • Abbott

    Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Home Care Settings
  • Long Term Care Centers

    Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market by Types:

  • Services to Patients
  • Services to Healthcare Providers

