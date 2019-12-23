Renal Disease Market 2025: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Renal disease also known as kidney diseases that affects the functioning of kidneys. According to National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 10% of worldâs population is suffering from chronic kidney diseases.

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America is believed to be the largest market for global renal disease. Moreover the European market is the second largest market for global renal disease and Western Europe region is the dominating the market in Europe. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at significant rate in the global renal disease market during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa (ME&A) is likely to have a limited growth in the market due to less awareness of disease and treatment.

Abbott (US)

Amgen Inc. (US)

Baxter (US)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Inc. (US)

NephroGenex

Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc.(US)

Sanofi (France)

Shire Pharmaceuticals Limited (Republic of Ireland)

Regions Covered in the Renal Disease Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Medical Care Market by Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Research Center

Others Medical Care Market by Types:

Acute Kidney Problems

Chronic Kidney Diseases