Renin-Inhibitors Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Renin-Inhibitors Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Renin inhibitors are one of four classes of compounds that affect the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system. Renin inhibitors produce vasodilation by inhibiting the activity of renin, which is responsible for stimulating angiotensin II formation. Renin is a proteolytic enzyme that is released by the kidneys in response to sympathetic activation, hypotension, and decreased sodium delivery to the distal renal tubule. Aliskiren (INN) (trade names Tekturna, US; Rasilez, UK and elsewhere) is the first in a class of drugs called direct renin inhibitors. Its current licensed indication is essential (primary) hypertension.
USA is still the largest consumption region of Tekturna, occupied about 56% market share globally, with revenue 39.21 million USD in 2017. At the same time, Asia will see the considerable growth since Noden Pharma DAC had successfully entered into an agreement with Orphan Pacific (Japan) and Leeâs Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (China).
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Novartis
Renin-Inhibitors Market by Types
Renin-Inhibitors Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Renin-Inhibitors Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Renin-Inhibitors Segment by Type
2.3 Renin-Inhibitors Consumption by Type
2.4 Renin-Inhibitors Segment by Application
2.5 Renin-Inhibitors Consumption by Application
3 Global Renin-Inhibitors by Players
3.1 Global Renin-Inhibitors Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Renin-Inhibitors Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Renin-Inhibitors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Renin-Inhibitors by Regions
4.1 Renin-Inhibitors by Regions
4.2 Americas Renin-Inhibitors Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Renin-Inhibitors Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Renin-Inhibitors Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Renin-Inhibitors Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Renin-Inhibitors Distributors
10.3 Renin-Inhibitors Customer
11 Global Renin-Inhibitors Market Forecast
11.1 Global Renin-Inhibitors Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Renin-Inhibitors Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Renin-Inhibitors Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Renin-Inhibitors Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Renin-Inhibitors Product Offered
12.3 Renin-Inhibitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
