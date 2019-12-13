Renin-Inhibitors Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Renin inhibitors are one of four classes of compounds that affect the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system. Renin inhibitors produce vasodilation by inhibiting the activity of renin, which is responsible for stimulating angiotensin II formation. Renin is a proteolytic enzyme that is released by the kidneys in response to sympathetic activation, hypotension, and decreased sodium delivery to the distal renal tubule. Aliskiren (INN) (trade names Tekturna, US; Rasilez, UK and elsewhere) is the first in a class of drugs called direct renin inhibitors. Its current licensed indication is essential (primary) hypertension.

USA is still the largest consumption region of Tekturna, occupied about 56% market share globally, with revenue 39.21 million USD in 2017. At the same time, Asia will see the considerable growth since Noden Pharma DAC had successfully entered into an agreement with Orphan Pacific (Japan) and Leeâs Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (China).

Novartis

Noden Pharma

150mg/Tablet

300mg/Tablet Renin-Inhibitors Market by Applications

Age below 45

Age 45-55

Age 55-65