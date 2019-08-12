Renowned J.D. Salinger’s Books to Go Digital This Week

It’s not just musicians and various artists giving a go to demand to go digital. J.D. Salinger’s son Matt has granted to publish e-book variations of the renowned author’s novels – The Catcher in the Rye and Franny and Zooey, this week. Salinger had frequently been against technology and was one of the last great 20th-century writers to refuse digital publication. However, his son Matt noticed this as a matter of preserving his father’s work relevant within the modern era. Many people solely learn on phones and tablets, the younger Salinger informed the New York Times — if there weren’t e-book versions, individuals might not discover these classics in the first place.

Don’t anticipate audiobook versions. Though Matt had considered them, his father did not like considered his books being tailored to other formats. That is a part of a broader attempt to explore J.D. Salinger’s life in the nine years since his death, together with the first public exhibition of his private archives (due this fall within the New York Public Library) and, finally, the publication of the work that Salinger completed but never released.

It is a watershed moment for digital books. Salinger has an almost mythological status (partly due to Catcher in the Rye’s controversies), and now that legacy is extra more likely to keep on. There’s also a simple economic reality at work. A lot like The Beatles, the Salinger family was faced with either going the place the customers are or risking the chance that whole generations may neglect (or at least, not pay for) their work.