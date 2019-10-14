Report 2024 of Gene Synthesis Market Consumption (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications

Gene synthesis refers to chemically synthesizing a strand of DNA base-by-base. Unlike DNA replication that occurs in cells or by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand. Rather, gene synthesis involves the step-wise addition of nucleotides to a single-stranded molecule, which then serves as a template for creation of a complementary strand. Gene synthesis is the fundamental technology upon which the field of synthetic biology has been built.

Gene Synthesis market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Gene Synthesis market are: –

Genescript

GeneArt (Thermofischer)

IDT

DNA 2.0 (ATUM)

OriGene and many more Scope of Gene Synthesis Report:

Genescript is the largest supplier of Gene Synthesis, with a sales market share nearly 30% in 2017. That is to say, Genescript is the most popular Gene Synthesis in global, and with most of the Gene Synthesis market share in global. Again, top 5 players dominated 76% global gene synthesis market share of the whole market, with most of which were USA companies.

The global Gene Synthesis market is valued at 230 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 480 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Gene Synthesis.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%. Gene Synthesis Market Segment by Type, covers:

Below 1000 bp

1001-3000 bp

3001-5000 bp

Above 5000 bp Gene Synthesis Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Commercial