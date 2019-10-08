 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Report 2024 of Home Appliance Market Consumption (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Home Appliance Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Home Appliance industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Home Appliance Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Home Appliance is electrical/mechanical machine which accomplish some household functions, such as cooking or cleaning. Home appliances can be classified into: major appliances, small appliances, and consumer electronics.This division is also noticeable in the maintenance and repair of these kinds of products. Major appliances usually require high technical knowledge and skills. They get more complex with time, such as going from a soldering iron to a hot-air soldering station. While consumer electronics may need more practical skills and brute force to manipulate the devices and heavy tools required to repair them.

Some top manufacturers in Home Appliance Market: –

  • Haier
  • Whirlpool
  • Midea
  • Panasonic
  • GE and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The market of Home Appliance has experienced a steady growth over the past years, and the trend is forecasted to continue in the following decade.
  • Worldwide, China is the largest consumption market of Home Appliance, driven by the high consuming capacity and desire for convenient life style. The market of Asia (EX. China), etc. are also developing fast.
  • To Home Appliance industry, the transformation from traditional appliances to smart appliances is considered a revolutionary trend; and thats the reason why most home appliances enterprises are rushing to develop and seize market share.
  • The worldwide market for Home Appliance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 837000 million US$ in 2024, from 615100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Home Appliance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Kitchen Appliances
  • Refrigerators
  • Washing Machines
  • Television
  • Air Conditioners
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Cooking
  • Food Storage
  • House Maintenance
  • Entertainment
  • Cleaning
  • Others

    Home Appliance Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Home Appliance market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Home Appliance Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Home Appliance, with sales, revenue, and price of Home Appliance, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Home Appliance, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Home Appliance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Home Appliance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Home Appliance report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Home Appliance market players.

    Joann Wilson
