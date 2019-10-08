Report 2024 of LED Display Screen Market Consumption (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications

The report shows positive growth in “LED Display Screen Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. LED Display Screen industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. LED Display Screen Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

A LED display, or light emitting diode display, is a flat panel display that uses an array of light-emitting diodes as the video display. An LED display panel can be either a small display or part of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards, and in recent years have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles or even as part of transparent glass area.

Some top manufacturers in LED Display Screen Market:

Daktronics

Barco

Mitsubishi Electric

Absen

Unilumin

Scope of the Report:

Indoor display is the fastest growing market for LED display industry in 2016, and the market share is about 58 percent; outdoor display market is occupied 42 percent. Full color display has become the mainstream product of LED display gradually.

The LED display market has a widely application range, such as advertising industry and information display, especially sports arena area due to upsurge of The World Cup in recent years. New application areas come into being, which creates a good market space for the development of LED industry.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic LED Display, Chinese domestic LED Display has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported LED Display.

The worldwide market for LED Display Screen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 9600 million US$ in 2024, from 7370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Indoor LED Display

Outdoor LED Display Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

