Report On Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Size, Analysis of Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018  2023

Bisphenol A is an organic, colorless solid that is soluble in organic solvent. It is usually employed in the manufacture of polycarbonate and epoxy resins. The demand for Bisphenol A is mainly triggered by growing demand from electrical and electronic and automotive industries. However, volatile petroleum prices and high cost with poor scratch resistance of the polycarbonate are expected to hamper the market. Asia Pacific dominates the global market for Bisphenol A.

Bisphenol A (BPA) Market by Top Manufacturers:

Bisphenol A (BPA) Market by Top Manufacturers:

Teijin Ltd. , Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Kumho P&B chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, SABIC innovative plastics, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. , Dow Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. , LG Chemical, Bayer MaterialScience

By Application

Polycarbonates, Epoxy resins, Others (Flame retardants, unsaturated polyester resin, polyacrylate, polyetherimide, polysulfone resins, etc)

Bisphenol A (BPA) market plays dynamic role in the following region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of 2018-2023 Global and Regional Bisphenol A (BPA) Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

