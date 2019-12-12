Report on Film Grade PET Chips Market 2020 Contains Size, Gross Margin, Revenue and Trends Forecast Report 2024

Since its inception in the 1950s, polyester film has been rapidly developed and widely used as an electrical insulating film due to its excellent mechanical properties, chemical resistance and dimensional stability. With the development of the home appliance industry, thick polyester film The usage has increased rapidly. In recent years, polyester film has been widely used in civil materials such as packaging materials, printing materials, building materials, office materials, magnetic materials and photosensitive materials, as well as cutting-edge and high-tech fields.

Major companies which drives the Film Grade PET Chips industry are:

Toray

SKC Films

DuPont Teijin Films

Mitsubishi

Polyplex

Kolon

Jindal

JBF

SRF

Terphane

Uflex

PT Trias Sentosa

Polinas

Coveme

Jiangsu Shuangxing

Jiangsu Xingye

Kanghui Petrochemical

Ouya (Cifu)

Billion Indusrial Hildings

Ningbo Jinyuan

Shaoxing Weiming

Shaoxing Xiangyu

DDN

Jianyuanchun

Fuweifilm

Qiangmeng Industry

Moreover, Film Grade PET Chips report provides sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer, market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Film Grade PET Chips manufacturer market share in 2019, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Bright Polyester Chips

Film Masterbatch Polyester Chips Film Grade PET Chips Market Segments by Application:

Packaging Material

Film

Magnetic Tape