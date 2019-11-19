Research Report on 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Global “2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Are:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Nippon Shokubai

Arkema

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Eastman

Formosa Plastics

Ashland

The Toagosei Group

About 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market:

2-ethylhexyl acrylate is one of the constituents of acrylic polymeric latex. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate appears as a clear liquid and offers good flexibility and dilution properties. It is known to undergo free-radical solution polymerization with methyl methacrylate to form pressure-sensitive adhesives. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate is a useful feedstock for chemical synthesis, as it readily undergoes addition reactions with a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds. Copolymers of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be prepared with acrylic acid and its salts; amides and esters; and methacrylates, acrylonitrile, maleic acid esters, vinyl acetate, and vinyl chlorides. The polymerization reaction of the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be initiated by light, peroxides, heat, or contaminants. It reacts aggressively when combined with strong oxidants and can form explosive mixtures with atmospheric temperature above 80Â°C. The chemical, physical, and toxicological properties of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be significantly modified by using additives or stabilizers. Major applications of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate include superabsorbent polymers, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, plastics, and printing inks.

The global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA):

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

â¥99.0%

â¥99.5%

Others

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Paints and Inks

Adhesives

Construction Materials

Others

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)?

Who are the global key manufacturers of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) What being the manufacturing process of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)?

What will the 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size

2.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production by Type

6.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue by Type

6.3 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14699006#TOC

