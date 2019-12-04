Research Report on Automotive and Transportation Coatings Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Global “Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Automotive & Transportation Coatings market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market:

BASF

Evonik

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Covestro AG

Arkema

Beckers Group

Berger Paints India Limited

Eastman

Clariant AG

Royal DSM

Lord Corporation

About Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market:

Automotive & Transportation Coatings are coatings used in Automotive and transportation vehicles such as Plane, Truck, AEC and Train, etc.

The global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market is valued at 23452.32 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 34941.22 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during 2018-2025.

The global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market was valued at 23500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 34900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Report Segment by Types:

Waterborne Coating

Solvent Borne Coating

Powder Coating

UV-cured Coating

Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Report Segmented by Application:

Automotive

Plane

Truck

Train

Others

Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market 2019 outline

Up and Downstream industry examination

Economy impact highlights finding

Channels and hypothesis believable

Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market 2019 challenge by Players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive & Transportation Coatings in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

