Research Report on Bracing and Supports Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Global "Bracing and Supports Market" report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Bracing and Supports market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Bracing and Supports Market Are:

Biomet

Bledsoe

DeRoyal

Ossur

Bauerfeind

Breg

Cramer Products

Orthomerica

About Bracing and Supports Market:

Bracing devices are orthopedic appliances used to align, support and hold structural and functional characteristics of the musculoskeletal system. These devices offer safeguard to various orthopedic joints for prophylactic, post-trauma and post-surgery uses, and also help in increasing mobility for people suffering from a wide range of musculoskeletal problems. Bracing and support devices include bracing products for the upper and lower extremities such as ankle, kneel, elbow, lumbar back and wrist. Bracing devices are extremely effective at improving musculoskeletal manifestations as a part of the treatment and management program. Bracing and support appliances fall into class I FDA medical devices category since most of these devices are used externally.

Arthritis and trauma patients are the major consumers of orthopedic braces. Furthermore, rising population of geriatric individuals and the corresponding risk of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and related fractures mainly drive the global orthopedic braces and supports market. Increasing sporting activities and respective rise in incidence of sports injuries and trauma also contribute to the growth of this market. Also, use of braces such as elbow and ankle braces by sportsmen as a preventive measure has led to growth in demand for these products in the market.

North America accounts for nearly 50% of the market share and is predicted to retain its market share until the end of the forecast period. Â The bracing and support market is driven by the increase in sports-related injuries within the region. Another factor for the growth is the adoption of an active lifestyle by the aging population that leads to a higher incidence of fractures, and injuries. The US, Canada and Mexico were the biggest markets during 2014, in this region.

In 2019, the market size of Bracing and Supports is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bracing and Supports.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Bracing and Supports:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bracing and Supports in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Bracing and Supports Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Knee Braces & Supports

Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports

Spinal Orthoses

Upper Extremity Braces & Supports

Bracing and Supports Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Osteoarthritis

Geographical Segmentation:

