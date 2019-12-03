Research Report on Comfort Dress Socks Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Global “Comfort Dress Socks Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Comfort Dress Socks market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Comfort Dress Socks Market Are:

CSP International(Italy)

Golden Lady SpA (Italy)

Kayser-Roth(USA)

Gildan Activewear(Canada)

Gold Toe-Moretz(USA)

Hanesbrands(USA)

Iconix Brand(USA)

L Brands(USA)

LVMH(France)

Donna Karan International(USA)

Sculptz(USA)

Trere Innovation(Italy)

Wolford(Austria)

About Comfort Dress Socks Market:

There is a practical need for socks as human feet sweat heavily, and hence a covering of cloth on the feet absorbs the sweat and draw it out towards the air, where it can evaporate. The sweat of our feet can also damage the outer footwear, and hence socks are needed to protect the shoes and give a sense of comfort and freshness to the feet of the wearer. A good comfort dress socks does the function of absorbing sweat and distributing it evenly through the socks material to the outer surface that is known as wicking. Wicking is an important function in order to keep the feet away from the sweat. Otherwise bacteria may start feeding on it giving rise to many bacterial infections. The important characteristics that comfort dress socks must possess are that the socks should wick away the moisture away from the feet to the exterior of the socks. Also, the comfort dress socks should help to cushion the arch of the feet from the ground, and prevent the skin of the feet to rub against the inside of the shoes. In addition, comfort dress socks should not sag from the feet when worn, and it should fit perfectly to the feet, giving a trim and a cool look to the wearer of such socks. Also, the comfort dress socks shouldnât be made of a thick material, which causes problem in the wearing of the shoes and distorts the trouser cuff.

The major driver in the global comfort dress socks market is the proliferation of retail stores that sell socks at an affordable rate. This is truer for regions that have fast developing economies like China and India, where the market is price sensitive. The growth of retail sector in such regions is expanding the reach of the most of the brands of socks and all the types of socks are being lapped up by the consumers. In addition, a rising global population along with increasing economic capacity is naturally increasing the market for socks, as it is an essential component of any dress, be it formal or casual.

The global Comfort Dress Socks market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Comfort Dress Socks:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Comfort Dress Socks in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Comfort Dress Socks Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Cotton

Wool

Nylon

Polyester

Comfort Dress Socks Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-Commerce

Retailers

Others

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Comfort Dress Socks?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Comfort Dress Socks Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Comfort Dress Socks What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Comfort Dress Socks What being the manufacturing process of Comfort Dress Socks?

What will the Comfort Dress Socks market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Comfort Dress Socks industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

Comfort Dress Socks Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Comfort Dress Socks Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Comfort Dress Socks Market Size

2.2 Comfort Dress Socks Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Comfort Dress Socks Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Comfort Dress Socks Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Comfort Dress Socks Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Comfort Dress Socks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Comfort Dress Socks Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Comfort Dress Socks Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Comfort Dress Socks Production by Type

6.2 Global Comfort Dress Socks Revenue by Type

6.3 Comfort Dress Socks Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Comfort Dress Socks Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

