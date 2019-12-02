 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Research Report on Cystoid Macular Edema Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Cystoid Macular Edema

GlobalCystoid Macular Edema Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Cystoid Macular Edema market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Cystoid Macular Edema Market:

  • EMMES
  • Fovea Pharmaceuticals
  • Icon Bioscience
  • Merck
  • Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho
  • Novartis
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Wake Forest University
  • Iladevi Cataract
  • IOL Research Center
  • Rabin Medical Center
  • Kyushu University
  • Wills Eye Institute

    About Cystoid Macular Edema Market:

  • Cystoid macular edema (CME) also known as Irvine Gass Syndrome is a painless disorder affecting the central retina or macula. This condition is characterized by multiple cysts like areas of fluid in the macula causing retinal swelling or edema. CME is the retinal thickening of macula due to disruption of the normal blood-retinal barrier which leads to leakage from the perifoveal retinal capillaries causing accumulation of fluid within the intracellular spaces of the retina, mainly in the outer plexiform layer. CME is of two types: pseudophakic and nonpseudophakic cystoid macular edema. Pseudophakic cystoids macular edema is when the cause of occurrence is known while nonpseudophakic is the condition where no specific clinical findings have been observed. Symptoms of cystoids macular edema are blurred or decreased central vision.
  • The cause of CME is not completely known though it may be accompanied by various diseases such as uveitis, vein occlusion or diabetes. It is also known to occur commonly after cataract surgery. Various risk factors associated with cystoids macular edema are penetrating keratoplasty (corneal transplant), retinal surgery, chronic renal failure, retinal vein occlusion, retinitis pigmentosa, systemic medication and topical prostaglandin analogs for glaucoma..No significant racial or sex related predilection exists for this condition. However, cystoids macular edema can occur at any age based on the etiology, though advanced age is at higher risk.
  • In 2018, the global Cystoid Macular Edema market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Cystoid Macular Edema status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cystoid Macular Edema development in United States, Europe and China.

    Global Cystoid Macular Edema Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Non Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
  • Anti- Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Agents
  • Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
  • Steroids

  • Global Cystoid Macular Edema Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

  • Global Cystoid Macular Edema Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

    • Global Cystoid Macular Edema Market 2019 outline
    • Up and Downstream industry examination
    • Economy impact highlights finding
    • Channels and hypothesis believable
    • Global Cystoid Macular Edema Market 2019 challenge by Players
    • Enhancement suggestions examination

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cystoid Macular Edema in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Cystoid Macular Edema Market Report 2019-2025:

