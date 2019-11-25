 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Research Report on Dairy-Free Yogurt Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 25, 2019

Dairy-Free Yogurt

GlobalDairy-Free Yogurt Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Dairy-Free Yogurt market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market:

  • Granarolo
  • WhiteWave Services
  • Yoplait
  • Vitasoy
  • Daiya Foods
  • GOOD KARMA FOODS
  • Barambah Organics
  • Amande Cultured Almond Milk
  • Green Valley Organics
  • YOSO

    About Dairy-Free Yogurt Market:

  • Today, consumers are more concerned towards healthy lifestyle choices and primarily seeking for products that are plant-based or with vegan options, nutritional benefits and many other. This changing lifestyle has influence the companies to fulfill the needs of consumers seeking for dairy-free alternative products or for consumers who are avoiding dairy based products due to lactose intolerance or any medical reasons. Dairy-Free Yogurt is one of the product fueling the demand in the global market among the consumers seeking for dairy-free alternative products. Currently, the dairy-free alternatives made from plant-based products, soy, oat, coconut, rice and others are gaining popularity in the market. Primarily the demand for dairy-free yogurt is increasing at higher growth, especially in North America and Western European countries due to growing number of vegan food and health conscious consumers.
  • Drivers influencing the increase in dairy-free yogurt market globally include increasing number of consumers suffering from health problems related to lactose intolerance, milk allergies and many other problems. Other major factors driving the dairy-free yogurt market globally are growing number of health conscious consumers, increasing number of vegan population, and increasing demand for fortified dairy free food and beverages in the world market. Also, the increasing demand for dairy-free yogurt has led to its trending demand as an on-the-go breakfast product or in convenience food market. Further, the growing number of urban population and increasing consumers belong to the high-income level group are also some factors contribute to the growth of dairy-free yogurt market in the developing countries. One of the major challenges that may restrict the growth of dairy-free yogurt market is its higher cost price, fluctuations in the price of raw material and the higher manufacturing cost may become restraint for a growth of dairy-free yogurt market in the short term.
  • In 2019, the market size of Dairy-Free Yogurt is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dairy-Free Yogurt. This report studies the global market size of Dairy-Free Yogurt, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Dairy-Free Yogurt sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Plain
  • Strawberry
  • Pineapple
  • Mixed Berries
  • Others

    Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Hyper Market/Supermarket
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Retail
  • Others

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Dairy-Free Yogurt in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

