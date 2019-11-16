Research Report on Digital X-ray Devices Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Top Key Players of Global Digital X-ray Devices Market Are:

Canon

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical

Hologic

Philips

Shimadzu

Siemens

Digital radiography is a form of X-ray imaging, where digital X-ray sensors are used instead of traditional photographic film.

The use of digital X-rays has caused the patientâs exposure levels to radiation to decrease and the clarity of the images produced has increased. The images produced can be enhanced and quickly sent for the diagnosis. The digital imaging is also environment-friendly as it lightens the need for the chemicals and disposal of film paper. Digital X-rays save the time for both the patient and the physician, and therefore, are highly preferred. All the abovementioned factors are boosting the growth of the market.

The other factors which are driving the market include the increase in geriatric population, growing occurrences of orthopedic & cancer diseases, and development of technology.

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Digital X-ray Devices in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

Orthopedic

Mammography

Chest Imaging

Dental