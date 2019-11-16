Research Report on Dodecanal Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Global "Dodecanal Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Dodecanal Market:

Merck

Parchem

Bocsci

Chemieliva

Atomax

Advtechind

Finetechnology-ind

About Dodecanal Market:

Dodecanal is an organic compound with the chemical formula CH3(CH2)10CHO. This colourless liquid is a component of many fragrances.

Dodecanal is a long-chain fatty aldehyde that is dodecane in which two hydrogens attached to a terminal carbon are replaced by an oxo group. It has a role as a plant metabolite. It is a 2,3-saturated fatty aldehyde and a long-chain fatty aldehyde. It derives from a hydride of a dodecane. Lauric aldehyde is found in citrus. It occurs in peel oil from Citrus species and kumquat. Also present in ginger, coriander, chervil and scallop.

In 2019, the market size of Dodecanal is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dodecanal.

Global Dodecanal Market Report Segment by Types:

Flavoring Agents

Odor Agents

Detergents

Others

Global Dodecanal Market Report Segmented by Application:

Food and Bevergae

Cosmetics

Cleaning Products

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Dodecanal in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

