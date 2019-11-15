Research Report on Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Global “Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Broadcom Corporation

ARM Limited

Imagination Technologies Group

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm

VeriSilicon (Vivante)

Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation

VIA Technologies

About Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market:

A graphics processing unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. GPUs are used in embedded systems, mobile phones, personal computers, workstations, and game consoles. Modern GPUs are very efficient at manipulating computer graphics and image processing, and their highly parallel structure makes them more efficient than general-purpose CPUs for algorithms where the processing of large blocks of data is done in parallel. In a personal computer, a GPU can be present on a video card, or it can be embedded on the motherboard orâin certain CPUsâon the CPU die.

Rising number of heavy graphic games is the major factor driving the growth of the GPU market. These heavy graphic games require high memory graphic cards, thus driving the growth of GPU market. Rising adoption of portable computing devices such as laptops is also supporting the growth of the GPU market across the world. Rise in demand for animation based games such as FIFA and Need for Speed and growth in adoption of virtual reality headsets are anticipated to provide immense opportunities for the GPU market in coming years. Growth of mobile based gaming and declining demand for desktops is expected to restrain the growth of GPU market across the world.

APAC is expected to account for almost 38% of the total market shares by the end of the forecast period and will also dominate the market throughout the next four years. The increasing demand for laptops due to their reduced ASPs and the recent increase in unit shipments of notebooks to countries such as Singapore and Japan due to the presence of technology-driven customers and gamers will drive the growth of the GPU market in this region.

The global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU):

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Discrete GPU

Integrated GPU

Hybrid GPU

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Desktops

Notebooks

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) What being the manufacturing process of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)?

What will the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Size

2.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Production by Type

6.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue by Type

6.3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

