Research Report on Heat Pipes Market 2019 – Globally Influencing Factors, Business Strategy, Competitive Insights by Industry Size, Share Forecast to 2025

Advanced cooling technologies

Wakefield- vette

ThermoTek

Colmac Coil Manufacturing

Aavid Thermalloy

Asia Vital Components

Cooler Master

DAU

About Heat Pipes Market:

A heat pipe is a closed evaporator-condenser system consisting of a sealed, hollow tube whose inside walls are lined with a capillary structure or wick. Thermodynamic working fluid, with substantial vapor pressure at the desired operating temperature, saturates the pores of the wick in a state of equilibrium between liquid and vapor. When heat is applied to the heat pipe, the liquid in the wick heats and evaporates. As the evaporating fluid fills the heat pipe hollow center, it diffuses throughout its length. Condensation of the vapor occurs wherever the temperature is even slightly below that of the evaporation area. As it condenses, the vapor gives up the heat it acquired during evaporation. This effective high thermal conductance helps maintain near constant temperatures along the entire length of the pipe.

The growth of the HVAC industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the marketâs growth. Heat pipes are used in HVAC systems to recover energy from the cooling and heating phases. The increasing demand for heat controlling and air conditioning equipment will drive the need for HVAC controls, which will subsequently increase the demand for heat pipes. Additionally, the increasing deamnd for air quality monitoring systems from developing countries, which facilitates the reduction of respiratory diseases, will also fuel the marketâs growth prospects.

The growing use of loop heat pipe (LHP) and pulsating heat pipes (PHP) in avionic systems will be one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the heat pipes market during the next four years. To attain long-distance and reliable heat transfer, the modern avionic systems require high-end thermal management systems which are supported by LHPs and PHPs. Additionally, advantages such as enhanced heat transfer, less power consumption, and increased system reliability, will also increase the adoption of LHPs and PHPs in avionics.

In 2019, the market size of Heat Pipes is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heat Pipes.

Global Heat Pipes Market Report Segment by Types:

Vapor Chamber

Variable Conductance

Diode

Thermosyphon

Global Heat Pipes Market Report Segmented by Application:

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Process Industry

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Heat Pipes in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

